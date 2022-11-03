'Dogs Announce 2023 Schedule: Home Opener May 19th

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The schedule for the 2023 season has been finalized, the Lincoln Saltdogs and American Association have announced.

The 'Dogs will once again play 100 games - 50 home and 50 away - with Opening Day set for May 12 in Chicago against the Chicago Dogs. The Saltdogs will host the Gary SouthShore RailCats for the home opener on May 19.

The Saltdogs will travel to every single American Association city this year, and every team will visit Haymarket Park at least one time.

The Saltdogs will host eight Fireworks Fridays games this season (May 19 vs. Gary SouthShore, June 9 vs. Sioux Falls, June 16 vs. Sioux City, June 30 vs. Sioux City, July 14 vs. Milwaukee, July 28 vs. Kane County, August 11 vs. Kansas City and August 18 vs. Winnipeg). The league will also pause for three days July 17-19 for the annual American Association All-Star Game.

The Saltdogs have also announced a change in game times for Saturday games at Haymarket Park, moving up an hour for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Monday-Friday games will begin at the traditional 7:05 p.m., while Sunday games will start at 1:05 p.m.

The 'Dogs will also have 13 scheduled off days during the 2023 season, with 10 coming on Monday and the remaining three occurring on Thursday.

The breakdown for home games during the week are as follows: Monday (three games), Tuesday (eight games), Wednesday (eight games), Thursday (seven games), Friday (eight games), Saturday (eight games), Sunday (eight games).

The 'Dogs will conclude the 2023 home schedule with three games against Cleburne August 29-31, while spending the final four games on the road against Kane County September 1-4.

The 2023 promotional schedule will be announced later, and ticket information will also be announced at a later date.

Stay tuned all offseason long for information regarding the 2023 season, including tickets, group sales, promotions and more! Visit saltdogs.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @saltdogsball.

