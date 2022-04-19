'Dogs Add Ex-MLB LHP Buddy Baumann

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have added ex-Major League lefty Buddy Baumann for the 2022 season, the club has announced.

Baumann is the 15th pitcher added to the roster ahead of spring training, which begins May 4th.

Baumann has 38 MLB outings and owns a 3-3 record with a 5.58 ERA in his Major League career, while the left-hander has 11 seasons of professional baseball altogether.

In his pro career, Baumann is 28-29 with a 3.43 ERA in 339 career appearances and 63 starts. He owns a career 9.2 strikeouts-per-nine mark with 707 over 691 career innings.

Baumann made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2016, and he pitched to a 3.72 ERA across 11 MLB outings as a rookie. He pitched again for the Padres in 2017, and went 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA over 23 outings. He last pitched in the big leagues with the Padres and Mets in 2018.

Baumann last pitched for Lancaster in the Atlantic League in 2019. He went 4-8 with a 3.48 ERA across 17 outings with 16 starts and totaled 101 innings.

Born in Chicago, he was originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 7th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Missouri State University. He had a standout career at Logan-Rogersville HS in Rogersville, MO.

