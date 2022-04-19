Lefty Adcock Re-Signs with X's

Sioux City Explorers pitcher Brett Adcock

Sioux City Explorers pitcher Brett Adcock

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of LHP Brett Adcock to a 2022 American Association contract.

Adcock will be playing in his sixth season of professional baseball and his second in Sioux City.

Last season was the lefty's first campaign with the X's and in independent baseball. He navigated 20 starts to the tune of a 5-8 record and a 4.74 ERA. He finished second on the team in both innings pitched (112) and strikeouts (95).

He tossed the first complete game of his career on July 21st in a loss at Sioux Falls. He went eight innings allowing only two runs on five hits and a walk and struck out six.

Houston drafted Adcock in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Michigan. Pitching for the Maize and Blue, the lefty enjoyed a stellar career in which he went 24-13 making him the sixth most winningest pitcher in Michigan history. He finished his collegiate career ranked sixth in school history in strikeouts with 256.

Overall in his time at Ann Arbor, he held a 3.09 ERA through 60 games, 35 starts, and 221.2 innings. He flashed elite strikeout potential during those three seasons with a career 10.4 K/9 while also finishing inside the top ten in the Big Ten Conference in punch outs.

After an injury cut Adcock's first professional season short after just three games. He split time in 2017 between Class-A, Quad Cities and High-A, Buies Creek. Between the two stops he had a 5-4 record, a 3.93 ERA over 25 games with 18 starts. In 107.2 innings of work he racked up 117 strikeouts.

Staying in High-A, Buies Creek to begin the 2018 season, Adcock picked up where he left off and then some. He was named a Carolina League Mid-Season All Star that earned a promotion to Double-A, Corpus Christi. Overall in 2018, Adcock went 9-5 with a sparkling 2.89 ERA and struck out 95 over 106 innings and 25 games.

In four seasons with the Astros, the 26 year old went a combined 16-17 in 76 games, 54 starts with a 4.45 ERA striking out 305 batters in 305.1 innings.

With the addition of LHP Brett Adcock the Explorers have now signed sixteen players (11 pitchers, 5 position players) to a 2022 contract.

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Matteo Bocchi

RHP Nate Gercken

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Zach Hedges

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Luis Madero

RHP Thomas McIlraith

RHP Carlos Sierra

RHP Michael Slaten

RHP Jonah Smith

INF Nate Samson

INF Blake Tiberi

OF Chase Harris

OF Ademar Rifaela

OF Sebastian Zawada

The Sioux City Explorers 30th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17 versus the Lake Country DockHounds. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

