May 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

ROSEMONT, ILL - The Chicago Dogs ended their exhibition play by defeating the California Dogecoin 8-4 in a sold out Education Game at Impact Field early Wednesday afternoon.

The Dogs' first four batters, Johnni Turbo, Brantley Bell, Nick Dalesandro and Narciso Crook all reached base with a hit. Turbo led the game off with a single and scored on Brantley Bell's two-run home run to left field. Both Dalesandro and Crook scored on Jacob Teter's two-run double to right-center field.

In total, Chicago scored four runs on five hits in the first inning.

Dogs pitching was dominant all game long.

Right-handed starting pitcher Brooks Gosswein threw three scoreless innings, tossed six strikeouts and only allowed two hits. Gosswein's best inning came in the top of the second, when he hurled three strikeouts - which pushed his game total to five.

Left-handed pitcher Matt Walker was the first to come out of the bullpen for Chicago. He continued the Dogs' strikeout totals by accumulating two in his one inning of work.

Destin Dotson walked the first three batters he faced, but came back to strike out two Dogecoin and only allowed one run.

Joey Marciano threw 1.1 innings and only allowed one hit. Chicago's defense held California to zero runs in Marciano's outing.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Dogs' offense came alive again. David Maberry, Teter, Pavin Parks and Dusty Stroup all combined to score. Similar to the first inning, the Dogs scored four runs on five hits to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

Andrew Peters and Cal Coughlin combined to throw two scoreless innings and strike out three Dogecoin hitters.

Chicago's season opener will take place at 6:30 p.m. at a sold out Impact Field on Friday night against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

