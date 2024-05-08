Baseball America, American Association to Partner on Media and Social Media Content

The American Association of Professional Baseball, an MLB Partner League, and Baseball America have partnered ahead of the 2024 season to collaborate on various media assets.

The joint features will focus on American Association prospects and include social media content, regular season and jewel event live programming, including Baseball Champions League, and written articles.

The American Association enters 2024 on a high having secured the title at the first ever Baseball Champions League, a year-over-year increase in non-baseball revenue of 47%, record levels in league sponsorship, and a four year stretch of record annual increases in attendance. Baseball America comes to the partnership featuring a revamped website and business plan.

"As media has evolved, we have continued to find new ways to reach baseball fans. The American Association is doing the same thing with its unique league, so partnering with them on an innovative initiative is a no-brainer," said Baseball America VP of Operations B.J. Schecter. "Together we can create and share great stories, reach fans in more places and continue to grow the game."

"Joining forces with Baseball America to bring our brand of baseball and our best players to the masses in cutting edge media formats is innovative. I don't believe any league or publisher before us has taken such measures," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "In the baseball world, Baseball America is venerated and we are proud to be in partnership with such a tremendous publication."

The pairing of Baseball America and the American Association brings together two baseball organizations with an intertwined history. Miles Wolff was the founder and Commissioner of the American Association when it formed in 2006 through 2018, and was instrumental in the success of Baseball America as the owner and publisher of the magazine for much of the 1980s and 1990s.

The American Association (www.aabaseball.com and www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs. Since 2006, 54 American Association players have gone on to play Major League Baseball. In 2023, over 65% of American Association players had played at Double-A or higher and 23 former American Association players played at the MLB level.

Baseball America (www.baseballamerica.com) has evolved into a multimedia property across video, digital, social and print channels. Known in the industry as "the Bible of Baseball," BA has been covering baseball with an emphasis on player development since 1981.

