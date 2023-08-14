Dodgers in Town for Six-Game Homestand

The Triple-A version of the Freeway Series comes to Salt Lake City this week as the Bees host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Smith's Ballpark. The series runs Tuesday-Sunday with games coming at 6:35 p.m. every night except for a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Friday's game will be followed by a postgame drone show and Saturday night will have postgame fireworks show.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN: The Dodgers won the PCL First Half crown but the Bees took three of five games from OKC in mid-June. Jack Lopez and Trey Cabbage led the way for the Bees offense in the series collecting a combined 23 hits in the five games. Cabbage went 10-23 with 3 home runs and drove in 10 while Lopez was 13-22 with a pair of homers, 9 runs scored and 5 RBI.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY: Oklahoma City comes into town loaded with top Dodgers prospects including infielder Michael Busch (#2 in the organization) and pitchers Gavin Stone (#5), Landon Knack (#9) and Ryan Pepiot (#10). Stone, Knack and Pepiot are tentatively scheduled to start on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

30-30 FOR #20: Trey Cabbage is closing in on the first 30-homer, 30-stolen base season in franchise history. Cabbage enters the series with 26 home runs and 27 steals. In the nearly 120-year history of the Pacific Coast League only five players have ever achieved a 30-30 season: Tony Lazzeri in 1925, Lefty O'Doul in 1927, Frank Emaree in 1934, Joc Pederson in 2014 and Kyle Tucker in 2019. In Bees franchise history only 9 players have ever broken the 30-steal mark and just 6 have hit 30 or more home runs. Cabbage has been red hot for the Bees since returning from a near month long MLB debut. In August Cabbage is hitting .419 with 3 homers and 14 RBI with 3 stolen bases.

SECOND HALF SURGE: Jack Lopez has been a star all season for the Bees, but in the second half of the PCL season he has been one of the league's best batters. Lopez has 32 RBI in the second half, the fourth most in the PCL.

BATTING TITLE CHASE: In 2021 Michael Stefanic fell just short of winning the PCL batting average title finishing just a few hits shy on the final day of the season. This year Stefanic has the title in his sights as he's posted a .353 average, leading all qualified PCL batters. Diego Castillo of Reno is in second place at .328. Stefanic also sits in second in the league with a .445 on-base percentage.

ON-TAP:

Tuesday: Smith's Family Night

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday

Friday: Stingers Night and Postgame Drone Show

Saturday: Princess Night and Postgame Fireworks Show

Sunday: Bunch at the Ballpark

