Dominic Fletcher Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

RENO, Nev. - Hot August Nights are an understatement during Dominic Fletcher's hit-happy week as the Reno Aces seized a 5-1 series win over the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. As a result, Minor League Baseball recognized the left-handed hitting outfielder by naming him Pacific Coast League's Player of the Week.

Fletcher, 25, collected base hits in all six games played last week vs. Salt Lake. He batted .522 (12-for-23) while leading the PCL in runs (13), doubles (7), and OPS (1.700). Nine of his 12 base hits during the week went for extra bases (seven doubles and two home runs).

The Arkansas product is amid an eight-game hitting streak, where he owns a .481 batting average in addition to scoring 15 runs during a matching, eight-game runs-scored streak.

The Orange, California, native is the third Aces player to earn PCL Player of the Week honors this season, joining Dominic Canzone (July) and Tristin English (May).

A two-time Arizona Diamondbacks Organizational All-Star selection, this is the first time in Fletcher's career that he has been chosen for PCL Weekly honors. He was also named Texas League Player of the Week in September 2021.

Reno is set to finish the second half of its two-week homestand as the Aces will host their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, beginning on Tuesday, August 15th, at Greater Nevada Field.

