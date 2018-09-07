Dodgers and Redbirds Split Doubleheader to Open Playoff Series

September 7, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Memphis Redbirds split a doubleheader Thursday night to open the PCL American Conference Championship series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with Memphis winning Game 1, 4-2, and Oklahoma City winning Game 2, 5-4.

The best-of-five playoff series is now tied, 1-1, heading into Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Memphis at AutoZone Park.

Wednesday's series opener was postponed due to wet field conditions and the teams met for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Thursday.

After a weather delay of 2 hours, 28 minutes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams played through four scoreless innings in Game 1.

The Redbirds loaded the bases in the top of the second inning with two outs, but Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino got Tommy Edman to ground out to escape the jam.

Memphis starting pitcher Kevin Herget held the Dodgers without a hit through four innings, until Oklahoma City was able to break through. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Oklahoma City's Jake Peter drew a walk and stole second base.

Travis Taijeron entered the game as a pinch-hitter and lined a single into center field for the Dodgers' first hit of the game, also bringing home Peter for a 1-0 Oklahoma City lead.

The Redbirds' Randy Arozarena connected on a two-run single into left field in the top of the sixth inning to give Memphis a 2-1 advantage.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Oklahoma City's Edwin RÃ-os knotted the game, 2-2, when he homered out to center field.

The American Southern Division champion Redbirds regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Alex Mejia hit into a fielder's choice, fielded by second baseman Peter, who threw home, but a run scored on the play to put Memphis in front, 3-2.

Lane Thomas followed and hit into a fielder's choice that allowed another run to score for a 4-2 Memphis lead.

Redbirds reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win. Herget and Gallegos combined to hold the Dodgers to just two hits in the first game.

Dodgers reliever Joe Broussard (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits over two-thirds of an inning.

In Game 2, the American Northern Division champion Dodgers scored all five of their runs on home runs.

Connor Joe led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer out to left field for a 1-0 Oklahoma City advantage.

Angelo Mora connected on a two-run homer with two outs in the second inning to boost Oklahoma City's advantage to 3-0.

Memphis opened the top of the fourth inning with four straight singles, including RBI singles by Thomas and Mejia to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 3-2.

Reliever Josh Sborz (1-0) entered the game to pitch for Oklahoma City with two runners on base and none out in the fourth inning and got Ramon Urias to pop out on an infield fly and Steven Baron to ground into a double play to keep the Dodgers in the lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs, Oklahoma City's Henry Ramos drilled a two-run homer into the Memphis bullpen in right-center field for a 5-2 lead.

The Redbirds scored twice in the sixth inning on a RBI double by Mejia and RBI single by Steven Baron to cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-4.

Memphis' Tommy Edman led off the top of the seventh inning with a single, but Dodgers reliever Edward Paredes retired the next three batters to close the game for the save.

Sborz pitched two scoreless and hitless innings to pick up the win for Oklahoma City.

Memphis starting pitcher Tyler Lyons (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and four hits over 4.0 innings.

The Dodgers continue their best-of-five playoff series on the road with Game 3 against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Friday at AutoZone Park and Game 4 at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in Memphis. Game 5 will also take place at AutoZone Park at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, if necessary.

Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.