Chihuahuas Can't Complete Rally, in 0-2 Hole

The El Paso Chihuahuas rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday but lost to the Fresno Grizzlies 7-5 in Game 2 of the Pacific Conference Finals. The Grizzlies now hold a two games to none lead in the best-of-five series.

Ty France went 4-for-5 with three RBIs for El Paso and is hitting .667 through the first two games of the series. The Chihuahuas had double-digit hit totals in both games of the series. This is the second time Fresno has taken a 2-0 playoff series lead over El Paso, as the 2015 Grizzlies did the same thing in an eventual four-game series win.

The Grizzlies, who set the single-season league strikeout record in 2018, struck out 15 Chihuahuas on Thursday. The Chihuahuas are now 12-10 all-time in playoff games.

Team Records: Fresno (2-0), El Paso (0-2)

Next Game: Pacific Coast League Playoffs, First Round, Game 3 - Friday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (0-0, -.--) vs. Fresno RHP Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Fresno 7 El Paso 5 - Thursday

WP: Thornton (1-0)

LP: Allen (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:38

Attn: 5,215

