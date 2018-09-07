Nelly Show at Chukchansi Park Cancelled

Fresno, CA - Indigo Road Entertainment in conjunction with the Fresno Grizzlies announced today that its concert with hip-hop stars Nelly and Fat Joe has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts. The event was scheduled as part of a tour stop at Chukchansi Park.

"We were hopeful for a good event but understand the industry demands and the time commitment for artists. We also realize how difficult it is working a busy travel schedule and would entertain the possibility of a future Nelly concert at Chukchansi Park" said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies team president.

Tickets purchased at www.fresnogrizzlies.com or at the team's ticket office will be refunded at the box office or online, or by calling 559-320-8497. In addition to refunds for purchased tickets, a free general admission ticket to the Jake Owen, Chris Janson & Jordan Davis concert playing at Chukchansi Park on Friday September 15, will be given to anyone who has their purchased or comp ticket(s) for the Nelly concert. Return your Nelly concert tickets to the ticket office to exchange for Jake Owen general admission concert tickets. Nelly concert tickets will not be accepted for entry to the September 15 event. Exchanges may be made during ticket office hours of operation. For more, visit the ticket office page on FresnoGrizzlies.com.

