DockHounds Introduce Lake Louie Brewing Racing Beer Cans

April 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc - The Lake Country DockHounds, in partnership with Lake Louie Brewing, announced there will be a life-size beer can race taking place prior to the sixth inning at every home game this season. The costumed runners wearing oversized cans will race from third base to first base, entertaining all in attendance at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc, WI.

"By creating an on-field entertainment opportunity that keeps with our brand and the partnership we have with Lake Louie Brewing, our racing beer cans will certainly be something different for DockHounds fans to enjoy this summer," explains DockHounds Marketing Director, Bryan Giese.

The Lake Louie Brewing Dash Cans feature three of the most popular brews available at DockHounds games. Fan favorites Walk-Off Lager, Badger Club Amber Lager and Kiss The Lips IPA will take to the field through the third base side of the stadium. They will then race down the foul line, behind home plate and finish near first base.

"This is another in a long line of great ideas we've partnered on. At Lake Louie we're very serious about our beers, but love to have fun in the process," added Paul Verdu, President of Lake Louie Brewing. "If you've never seen people trying to run in giant beer cans, you're missing out!"

The participants within each can will remain a secret, but will most often be staff, partners and special guests. The DockHounds and Lake Louie Brewing are in the process of creating special racing beer can merchandise that fans of both brands will be able to purchase at the Fan's Store, located inside the stadium, or online.

