Goldeyes' Bullpen Set with Addition of Two Right-Handers
April 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday the signings of right-handed pitchers Grant Townsend and Brady Schanuel.
Townsend played last season for the Mexican League's Bravos de León, where he appeared in 36 contests - all out of the bullpen. He went 2-1 with a 5.66 earned run average in 41.1 innings.
The native of Federal Way, Washington was chosen in the 34th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Oral Roberts University (Tulsa, Oklahoma).
Townsend pitched for three seasons in the Blue Jays' system, reaching the Class-A Advanced level in 2019 with the Florida State League's Dunedin Blue Jays. The 26-year-old compiled a 4-3 record with a 5.40 ERA in 32 career games.
"Grant is another good pickup for us. Last season was his first year back coming off injury and held his own in the Mexican league," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. Before he was hurt, he showed he has the ability to strike guys out and I'm hoping he becomes a big part of our bullpen."
Schanuel (pronounced SHAN-yew-el) spent four seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers' chain after having been drafted in the 27th round in 2018 out of the University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa).
Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Schanuel pitched the for the Class-A Advanced Wisconsin Timber Rattlers of the Midwest League in 2021 and 2022, combining for 66 appearances and a 6-2 record with a 4.19 ERA.
In his minor league career, the 27-year-old has an 11-4 record with a 4.99 ERA and two saves over 104 games.
"Brady is another pitcher coming off an injury," said Watkins. "He has had very high strikeout numbers in the past which suggests his stuff is great. I'm looking forward to seeing how he throws for us."
Winnipeg now has 25 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.
2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
IF Andy Armstrong
IF Edwin Arroyo
RHP Landen Bourassa
IF Ramón Bramasco
IF Gio Brusa
RHP Justin Courtney
IF Dayson Croes
RHP Colton Eastman
C Rob Emery
OF Roby Enríquez
C Kevin García
OF Adam Hall
OF Ryan Holgate
RHP Marshall Kasowski
RHP Joey Matulovich
OF Max Murphy
RHP Zac Reininger
LHP Travis Seabrooke
RHP Brady Schanuel
OF Miles Simington
RHP Joey Steele
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Grant Townsend
RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson
RHP Ryder Yakel
The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.
For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.
