DockHounds Fall in Nailbiter

OCONOMOWOC, WI. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats clawed their way back from a three-run deficit to sweep the Lake Country DockHounds in game four of the series 6-5.

It was another scoreless three innings for both clubs in Thursday evening's contest. Pitching and defense was most important throughout the game and the series.

Lake Country loaded the bases in the fourth inning, off of three straight singles. The first one being a successful bunt by Jake Snider. Aaron Takacs and TJ Bennett would reach on singles to the outfield.

Gabriel Noriega smacked a grand slam to the opposite field to put the DockHounds up 4-0, with nobody out.

In the top of the sixth inning, Zach Welz singled, driving in the RailCats first run of the ball game. In the next at bat, Michael Woodworth drove in Javeyan Williams on a fielder's choice.

In the next half inning, Lamar Briggs joined the hit parade as all nine DockHounds recorded a hit. Briggs had an RBI single.

In the eighth, Daniel Lingua clobbered a three-run homer to tie the game at 5 runs apiece.

Another home run (in this case a solo shot) would seal the victory for Gary SouthShore, as Lake Country couldn't rally back in the ninth. The final score was 6-5 RailCats.

Lake Country will travel to Fargo to take on the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a three game set beginning tomorrow at 7:02 p.m.

