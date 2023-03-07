Dock Spiders Seeking Game Day Team Members for 2023

March 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are seeking game day team members for the 2023 season. The Dock Spiders bring people together to build lifelong memories through the impact of sports and entertainment. Our team has the opportunity and responsibility to positively impact our staff, players, fans, and community. Our organizational mission: "Our team will create the best entertainment experience in Wisconsin so that every guest walks away with a smile and the desire to return."

The Dock Spiders provide a fun and exciting work environment in a family-friendly atmosphere and are currently accepting applications for part-time, seasonal, and game day positions. Applications can be picked up at the Dock Spiders front office (980 E Division St.) or online HERE. A complete listing of jobs available:

Stadium Operations and Customer Service Positions:

Fan Assistance Booth - Assist front office staff with the operation of Fan Assistance during each game; Focus is on complete stadium knowledge, strong customer service rapport, quick decision making skills, and professional judgment; Fans check in at the Fan Assistance Center for on-field activities, emergency PA requests, and to pick up prizes during the game

Ushers - Responsibilities include pre-game prep, greeting and assisting fans to their seats, watch crowd for problems or injuries during game, assist fans safely out at the end of the game

Security - Responsible for fan safety; Must be 21 or older, with some experience

Promo Crew - Assist with in-game promotions and get fans excited and involved in the game

Video Production - Operate or direct video equipment/cameras for the Northwoods League video stream; Previous video or camera experience is a plus

Scoreboard - Accurately update balls, strikes, outs, runs, hits, etc. on the scoreboard during play; Play music in-between innings and as part of promotions

Kid's Zone Games - Interact with kids who are participating in the Speed Pitch, Slide, and Bounce House

Retail Store - Assist fans with checking out in the team store and help maintain the store appearance during games

Bat Boy/Girl - Must be 16 years or older

Concessions Positions:

Bartenders - Mix cocktails and pour drinks in a fun environment while providing a first-class customer experience; Must be 18 or older; Completion of liquor license course required prior to start date; Prior bartending experience a plus

Cooks & Kitchen Staff - Primary responsibilities include planning, preparation and cooking of meals for baseball games; A basic understanding of the food service industry is preferred

Servers - Server experience preferred; Completion of liquor license course a plus but not required

Concession Stand Server - Responsible for the distribution of food and beverage out of concession stands

Concession Stand Register Operator - Primary responsibilities include taking food and beverage orders, cash handling, and customer interaction

Concession Stand Runner - Individuals are required to keep food and beverage product replenished during baseball games; Required to lift half barrels (161 lbs.) on occasion; The job also includes frequent walking and standing for extended periods of time

Job seekers may return completed applications to the Dock Spiders front office during normal business hours, via email to info@dockspiders.com, or by mail to:

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

Attn: Employment Application

PO Box 2152

Fond du Lac, WI 54936

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. The Dock Spiders offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience for the summer months. The Dock Spiders are an equal opportunity employer.

2023 DOCK SPIDERS SCHEDULE

The Dock Spiders begin their seventh season on Memorial Day (May 29) against the Green Bay Rockers at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Season tickets, packages, and group tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.