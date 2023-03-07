Something Incredible Is About to Happen...

March 7, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







New ownership has big plans for Rockford baseball.

It's a bold vision - one of the best amateur baseball experiences in the country! With top-notch amenities and an unparalleled location, the Rockford Rivets are poised to become one of the most successful teams in the nation.

But the Rivets are not content to stop there. With a commitment to excellence, the team's new ownership has brought in one of the most experienced staffs in the professional and collegiate wood bat baseball industry to elevate the Rivets' success even further. With a track record of managing celebrated organizations such as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and the Kenosha Kingfish, the Rivets know how to make a team successful

The new leadership team promises exciting new announcements in the coming weeks and months. Rivets fans should be on the lookout for new ticket deals (including what one executive calls, "the best deal in baseball. Period."), new promotions, and stadium upgrades.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.