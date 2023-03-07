Northwoods League Alums Participating in the World Baseball Classic

Rochester, Minn. - As the World Baseball Classic begins today, twenty-two former Northwoods League players will be competing in the event. The tournament features professional players from the major leagues around the world, including Major League Baseball. In addition to providing a format for the best baseball players in the world to compete against one another while representing their home countries, the World Baseball Classic was created to further promote the game around the globe.

After a three-year gap between the first two tournaments, plans were made for the World Baseball Classic to be repeated every four years following the 2009 event. The third installment of the Classic was held in 2013, and the fourth was held in 2017. The fifth was scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listed below are the players by country, Northwoods League team, and current MLB affiliation if any.

Netherlands

Richie Palacios, Wisconsin Rapids 2016, Cleveland AAA

Italy

Ben DeLuzio, St. Cloud 2016, St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mastrobuoni, Rochester 2015, Tampa Bay AAA

Dominic Miroglio, Duluth 2014-2015, Arizona AAA

Glenn Albanese, Wisconsin Rapids 2020, Los Angeles Angels Hi-A

Matteo Bocchi, Rochester 2018, N/A

Japan

Lars Nootbaar, La Crosse 2016, St. Louis Cardinals

Australia

Drew Campbell, Madison 2018, Atlanta Braves Hi-A

Mexico

Austin Barnes, St. Cloud 2010, Los Angeles Dodgers

Canada

Denzel Clarke, Kokomo 2019, Oakland A's Hi-A

Jacob Robson, Thunder Bay 2014, Detroit AAA

Great Britain

Jamie Ritchie, Alexandria 2013/Green Bay 2014, Pittsburgh AAA

Jacob Esch, Madison 2009-2010, N/A

Graham Spraker, La Crosse 2015-2016, Toronto AAA

Colombia

Pedro Garcia, St. Cloud 2019, Cincinnati AA

USA

Pete Alonso, Madison 2014, New York Mets

Israel

Zack Gelof, Kalamazoo 2019, Oakland AA

Matt Mervis, Kalamazoo 2018, Chicago Cubs AAA

Richard Bleier, Alexandria 2007, Boston Red Sox

Colton Gordon, Kenosha 2018, Houston Hi-A

Andrew Gross, Thunder Bay 2018, Tampa Bay Hi-A

Joey Wagman, Wisconsin Rapids 2011, N/A

