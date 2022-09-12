Divisional Series Preview

September 12, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release







With a Pioneer League South best record of 62-33, the Grand Junction Rockies will meet with the Ogen Raptors in the 2022 Pioneer League South Division Playoffs.

The two teams will play a best of three series, with game one in Grand Junction on September 12th and games two and three in Ogden on September 14th & 15th.

Team Comparison:

Grand Junction has had Ogden's number in the regular season holding an 11-7 record vs. the Raptors in three series.

Here's how each series played out:

Series 1 in Ogden: May 25-28 (two games rained out)

2-2

Series 2 in Grand Junction: June 21-26 (Rained out games made up)

5-3

Series 3 in Grand Junction: August 2-7

4-2

In terms of offensive numbers, Ogden holds a slight edge:

Grand Junction vs. Ogden (League Rank):

Batting Average:

.315 (5th) v .325 (2nd)

On-Base Percentage:

.396 (3rd) v .412 (1st)

Slugging Percentage:

.492 (3rd) v .502 (2nd)

When it comes to pitching numbers, Grand Junction takes the edge:

Grand Junction vs. Ogden (League Rank):

ERA:

6.10 (4th) v 6.42 (T5th)

Strikeouts:

810 (T2nd) v .752 (7th)

Walks:

347 (2nd) v 386 (6th)

Players to Watch:

Grand Junction:

Nico Popa (CF):

Popa led the league in hits with 159 during the regular season. The Pittsburgh native also batted .406, the best in the league for any player with 300 or more at-bats. Along with his offensive prowess, Popa brings excellent speed (33 steals) and terrific centerfield defense to the table for Grand Junction.

Shawn Ross (SS):

Ross finished tied for second in the league with 24 home runs. He achieved that number despite playing fewer games than anyone else in the top 12. Ross plays a "three true outcomes" style of baseball, leading the team in home runs, walks, and strikeouts.

Josh Elvir (RF):

Elvir has been hot lately. Over the last month, he has batted .316 with ten home runs in 25 games.

Ogden:

Jesus Valdez (SS):

Valdez has been the main driver of the Ogden offense with 21 home runs and 109 RBI. Perhaps most impressively, his 1.045 OPS ranks second in the Pioneer League behind only Jayson Newman of Missoula.

Josh Broughton (OF/3B):

The versatile and speedy Broughton causes a lot of problems at the top of the Ogden order. His .381 BA and .437 OBP make him a great table setter at the top of the Raptor order. Broughton has also had some pop this year, slugging 14 home runs, four of which came against the Rockies.

Reese Alexiades (CF):

Alexiades batted .330 with 14 HRs during the regular season. While his offensive numbers are impressive, Alexiades' most remarkable weapon is his glove, making centerfield a place where flared singles and possible doubles in the gap go to die.

Pitching Matchup:

This series features exactly what you want in an opening game: an ace vs. ace matchup.

Game one pits the Rockies Josh Agnew against Ogden ace Ronny Orta, two of the three best pitchers in the PBL this season.

Here is how they stack up:

()= rank in PBL

Agnew

IP: 102.1 (1st)

ERA: 5.45 (3rd)

K: 98 (2nd)

BB: 15 (1st amongst starters with at least 70 IP)

Orta

IP: 94.1 (3rd)

ERA: 5.34 (2nd)

K: 82 (T8th)

BB: 15 (3rd amongst starters with at least 70 IP)

The Other Series:

The North divisional series features the Missoula Paddleheads vs. the Billings Mustangs. Missoula is the reigning champion and has been the league's best team again in 2022, going 69-26. Billings won the second half in the North, finishing at 53-41 overall.

Billings has had the best pitching staff in the PBL this year, compiling a 4.96 ERA. It has been tough to pinpoint a weak spot for Missoula as the ye finished second in team ERA (5.24) and first in team OPS (.919).

The Rockies hold a better overall record than Billings and would hold home-field advantage if both teams can advance.

Tickets:

Tickets for game one between Grand Junction and Ogden are available now at tickets.gjrockies.com

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.