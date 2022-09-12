PaddleHeads Begin Postseason Run Monday Opposite Mustangs

Billings, MT - The stage has been set for Monday evening as the Pioneer League Northern Division Playoffs are set to begin. In the process, the Missoula PaddleHeads will begin another postseason journey in search of their second consecutive Pioneer League Championship. After taking down the Idaho Falls Chukars at this juncture in 2021, this season's challenger from the Northern Division will be the Billings Mustangs (53-41). Jim Riggleman's club comes in boasting a solid pitching staff that finished 1st in the league in team ERA (4.96). When looking at specific streights of the PaddleHeads however, there is not one specific area to hone in on. It was difficult to find anything that this club did not do well during a truly remarkable run over the course of the 2022 regular season.

No professional ballclub that has taken the field in the city of Missoula was able to win at the rate of the 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads. Missoula finished the regular season with a record of (69-26). The PaddleHeads winning percentage (.726) exceeds the previous high in Missoula professional baseball history previously held by the 2001 Missoula Osprey which finished with a (.684) winning percentage. It also ranks as the highest winning percentage of any club in all of professional baseball this season. No team across all levels of professional baseball currently has a winning percentage over .700. So how did this club put together this astonishing run? The question should be more about what this club did not do well on the field to achieve success.

The PaddleHeads attack at the plate proved to be a lethal group finishing with a .324 team batting average which ranks 2nd in the league. While doing so, Missoula would also go on to lead the Pioneer League in home runs (137) for the second consecutive season. The most unique aspect of this offense however was its depth throughout. Every PaddleHeads player that appeared in at least 60 games this season finished with a batting average at or above .289.

There were truly no breaks in the lineup that proved to be a relentless attack throughout the season. A trio that routinely appeared in the middle of the order however oftentimes proved to be the driving force.

The trio of Lamar Sparks, Jayson Newman, and Nick Gatewood proved to be a lethal combination in the heart of the PaddleHeads order. Newman put together a truly historic season as the cleanup hitter finishing with a league record 32 home runs. Furthermore, Newman would surpass the previous league home run record of 26 home runs in just 64 games. This means the record was broken in line with the previous league schedule that saw 76 games played a

season. This means Newman was able to hit home runs at a clip that has not been seen in the league since 1963. The Southern California native would also lead the league in RBIs (115) while boasting a .369 batting average.

This would be only one factor to the equation however as Sparks would also finish in the top 5 in the Pioneer League in batting average (.399). Gatewood would also finish in the top 5 in the league in RBIs (96) while leading the league in doubles finishing with 36. Collectively, this unit would tally 156 extra base hits, and 280 RBIs over the course of the regular season. This accounted for nearly 40% of the runs driven in by Missoula's offense. Despite receiving plenty of offensive support, PaddleHeads hurlers would also do more than hold up their end of the bargain.

Finishing second in the league in team ERA (5.24) Missoula would also lead the league in strikeouts as a staff (828) for the second consecutive season. Despite throwing in more innings than any club in the league (831 '..." innings) the PaddleHeads would finish 2nd in the league in walks allowed, runs, and earned runs. Starting pitchers would routinely put Missoula in good positions as PaddleHeads starters would finish with a 43-18 overall record. The PaddleHead pen would then be more than up to the task coming down the stretch shutting the door against the opposition.

Headlined by the work of closer Sam Hellinger, Missoula's bullpen would provide rock solid production through the regular season. Hellinger would go on to lead the Pioneer League in saves (17) while tallying a 2.01 ERA. The Seattle native would also tally more strikeouts (74) than other reliever in the league. This would only tell part of the story for this position group that proved to be a collective unit throughout the season.

Cody Thompson would tally a team best 7 wins in his work out of the bullpen while finishing with a 3.35 ERA. Flame thrower Dan Swain would also be a main contributor finishing with 48 strikeouts in just 32 innings pitched. His strikeouts per 9 inning ratio (13.50) was tied with Hellinger for the team lead. Rookie right-hander Tyler Elliot also impressed in his first season in Missoula. The MSU-Billings product tallied the 2nd lowest ERA (3.03) amongst PaddleHeads relievers while finishing with 30 strikeouts in 29 '..." innings pitched.

All of this success at the plate, and on the mound has led the PaddleHeads to this point. Now a postseason battle awaits. This PaddleHeads team will now look to complete this journey of the 2022 season with its second consecutive championship. Success in many areas led this club to uncharted territory. No other professional club that has suited up in the Garden City has enjoyed the amount of success that this club has. The only thing left for this team to do now is to finish the job.

Catch all the postseason action between the PaddleHeads in Mustangs in game 1 of the Northern Division Playoffs on Monday night. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. You can also be a part of the playoffs with the PaddleHeads as Missoula will return home for game 2 of the series at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on Wednesday September 14.

Tickets for game 2 in Missoula are currently still available online at gopaddleheads.com. First pitch of game 2 is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. If you can not make it to the park, catch all the PaddleHeads postseason action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

