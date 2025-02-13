Division Series MVP Running It Back with Revs in 2025

February 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









Mason Walker with the University of Pittsburgh

(York Revolution) Mason Walker with the University of Pittsburgh(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have unveiled the first two player signings for the 2025 season as outfielder Alerick Soularie and local product Mason Walker have been signed to contracts. The signings were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney on Tuesday night's season premiere of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Soularie had a terrific stretch run of the regular season after signing with York in early August of last year and became a postseason hero during the franchise's run to its fourth Atlantic League championship.

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2020 following an All-American career at University of Tennessee, the 25-year-old spent four seasons in the Twins organization ascending to Double-A Wichita and enjoyed a stint at Double-A Richmond with the San Francisco Giants last season. After landing with York, the Houston native batted .305 with six homers, 30 RBI, and 11 steals in 31 regular season games.

Soularie caught fire during the postseason and was named Division Series MVP after going 7-for-13 with four extra-base hits and six RBI against Lancaster. His seventh inning triple was instrumental in the Revs' comeback win in Game One, and his two homers led the offense in a 9-2 clinching Game Four victory. In the championship series, his ninth inning infield hit helped set the stage for the club's walk-off victory in Game Three against Charleston, completing the sweep in dramatic fashion.

"He was a really impactful player and did an unbelievable job for us," said Forney. "He had a bunch of extra-base hits, scored runs, stole bases, played all three outfield positions. Then he was dominant and key in getting us started in the postseason. Big hits to get us going, the multi-homer game, the infield hit in the ninth inning, it was unbelievable what he did for us. He was very impactful to our roster last year. He's got a dynamic skill set, he's still young, and we expect more of the same from him this year."

A local product, Walker looks to launch his pro career with York in 2025. A native of York Haven, the left-handed hitting infielder played at University of Pittsburgh following a star-studded career at nearby Red Land High School. The 24-year-old delivered the game-winning hit in Red Land's PIAA 5A State Championship as a senior in 2019.

"He's athletic, big kid at 6'3 and 200 pounds," commented Forney. "He can move around the infield. We heard really good things from people in big league organizations, video from his pro workouts looked good, and he's right in our backyard so we're going to give him a shot to see if he can make our club as a utility infielder. He's won a lot of games in our ballpark during his amateur days and he's a young, hungry kid that's anxious for an opportunity to put a Revs uniform on and help us win some ballgames."

The Revs will unveil two more player signings this Monday, February 17 on another edition of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy. Fans can catch the program live at 6 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, or The New WOYK app.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 13, 2025

Division Series MVP Running It Back with Revs in 2025 - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.