Justin Alintoff Returns for Third Year with Flock

February 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Justin Alintoff. He begins his third season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"Justin has been willing and able to handle whatever situation we need him in," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are happy to welcome him back to Long Island."

Alintoff made 38 relief appearances with the Ducks in 2024, good for third-most on the team, and led all Ducks relief pitchers with 74.2 innings pitched. He posted a 3-2 record with a 4.46 ERA, one save and 60 strikeouts to 23 walks. He pitched more than one inning on 30 occasions, including 12 consecutive appearances from August 1 to September 11, and completed two or more innings of work 24 times. The Florida resident conceded just one run in his first seven games last year, including 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from May 9-26.

The 26-year-old made his Ducks debut in 2023, pitching in 35 games (eight starts). He totaled 54 strikeouts in 80.2 innings of work, collecting one save and finishing 13 games. In his 27 relief appearances, he went 2-0 with a 3.54 ERA and 33 strikeouts to 12 walks over 40.2 innings pitched. The righty began his pro career in 2022 with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, making five appearances (four starts). Alintoff pitched two seasons at the University of Florida in Gainesville and one year at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

