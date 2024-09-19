Dirty Birds Fall to Gastonia in Game Two of Divisional Series

Charleston, WV - - The Dirty Birds fell to Gastonia 7-2 in game two of the Southern Divisional Series. The loss evens the series 1-1 before the final three games in Gastonia this weekend.

Despite the Dirty Birds having more hits than Gastonia, they lost by five runs. Phillip Ervin had the only multi-hit game for the Dirty Birds with a single and home run. Gastonia scored all seven runs off the long ball. Josh Stowers and Jacob Robson each hit a home run while Marc Flores hit two.

The Dirty Birds travel to Gastonia even at 1-1 in a best of five series. They need to win two of three to move on to the Championship Series.

