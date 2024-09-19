Revs Use Biggest Playoff Comeback in Franchise History to Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution pulled off a dramatic late-inning comeback win on Wednesday night, scoring four runs over the last two innings for a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Lancaster Stormers in Game Two of the North Division Series at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Having taken the first two on the road, the Revs will return home on Friday with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series and a chance to clinch at WellSpan Park.

York's first big chance came in the third inning, getting the first two men in scoring position with nobody out on a Roldani Baldwin single and Chase Dawson double. Stormers starter Matt Swarmer held them scoreless by retiring the next three on a strikeout and pair of ground outs as the Revs offense was frustrated early.

York starter Aaron Fletcher walked two and hit two but did not allow a hit over the first three frames, keeping Lancaster scoreless thanks in part to striking out the side in the third inning.

Fletcher did not find the same kind of luck in the bottom of the fourth inning which started with a hit batter. After a perfectly executed hit-and-run by Niko Hulsizer set up runners on the corners, a groundout by Joe Stewart broke the scoreless tie. Joseph Carpenter drove an RBI ground rule double to right center and Trace Loehr flared a two-run single to left to make it a four run fourth and chase Fletcher from the game.

York finally got on the board in the fifth as Rudy Martin Jr drove a two-run homer to right-center field to cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

The Revs bullpen was outstanding in keeping the game close as Tom Sutera and Denny Bentley each recorded four outs before Dan Kubiuk handled a scoreless seventh against the top of the Stormers order.

York drew closer in the eighth as Martin Jr reached on a one-out single to left and David Washington beat a left-on-left matchup against reliever Phil Diehl with a two-out base hit to right center. That set up Alerick Soularie who lined a single off the wall in right field, scoring a run to bring the Revs within one at 4-3. Soularie was caught in a rundown between first and second, however, as Washington tried to break for home but was cut down as the rally ended with York still down a run.

Alex Valverde struck out Damon Dues with the bases loaded to combine on a scoreless eighth, setting up York with a chance in the ninth.

The Revs went to work right away as Jacob Rhinesmith led off with an infield single and made it all the way to third on a broken bat single to center by pinch hitter Alejandro Rivero. With runners on the corners, Balwin jumped on Diehl's first pitch ripping a double down the third base line, scoring Rhinesmith to tie the game at 4-4. Dawson capped off a run of four straight hits, drilling a two-run double to the gap in right center to put York in front for the first time all night, 6-4, causing the Revs dugout to erupt along with all of the York fans in the stands behind the third base dugout, as the Revs were suddenly three outs away from a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Matt Turner retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save in as many nights, sealing the biggest postseason comeback win in Revolution history. The Revs bullpen combined to finish the game with 5.2 scoreless innings after Loehr's fourth inning single as Sutera, Bentley, Kubiuk, Frankie Bartow, Valverde, and Turner all teamed up on the effort.

York returns home on Friday night, looking for a sweep in Game Three as Jon Olsen gets the ball against Lancaster's Oscar De La Cruz. The first 1,000 fans receive a Playoff t-shirt giveaway thanks to WellSpan Health. There is also a Playoff rally towel giveaway (first 1,000 fans) thanks to White Claw Hard Seltzer. Small Athletic Field will be unavailable, but free parking is available at the Susquehanna Commerce Center located at 221 W Philadelphia St. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York's previous largest postseason comeback was from down three runs in both Games Two and Three of the 2010 Atlantic League Championship Series vs Bridgeport. It marked the 43rd postseason game and 23rd victory in franchise history. Including the regular season, the Revs have won seven straight and the bullpen has allowed one earned run in 29.0 innings over that stretch. York has also won nine of its last 10 overall. The Revs are now 17-3 against Lancaster this season including postseason play, 9-2 at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Baldwin has thrown out an attempting base stealer in each game. York is 2-0 in a postseason series for the first time since sweeping Long Island in the 2017 Championship Series. The Revs are aiming to clinch a postseason series for the first time since defeating Long Island 3-2 in Game Three of that series on September 29, 2017.

