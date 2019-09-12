DiNicola Signed for 19-20

September 12, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - The Knoxville Ice Bears and Jeff Carr announced Thursday the signing of forward Nick DiNicola for the 2019-2020 season.

DiNicola, 25, joined the Ice Bears in late March 2019 and averaged a point per game in the six regular season games he dressed for Knoxville (2G, 4A). Before joining the SPHL ranks, DiNicola played four years for Fitchburg State University (NCAA III) where he was named team captain in his final season.

"Nick is the prototypical offensive winger who skates fast, creates chances, and puts up quality points," Carr said. "His elusiveness and creativity allow him to easily start and finish plays for our offensive unit."

DiNicola scored his first goal as an Ice Bear, a game winner, with an assist by his Fitchburg State teammate Ricky Kramer, versus Huntsville his first night in Knoxville. DiNicola's blazing speed and puck control will pair well with the defensive core Carr has put together; having many large, offensive-minded D-men will likely create more chances for the shifty forward group. The hockey staff in Knoxville expect DiNicola to have a substantial impact on the Ice Bears offensive production this season, from the start.

Knoxville begin their 2019-2020 regular season schedule at home, October 18th, as the Ice Bears take on the Evansville Thunderbolts.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2019

DiNicola Signed for 19-20 - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.