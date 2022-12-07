Dillon Radin Named Player of the Week

Our Paylocity Player of the Week is #55 Dillon Radin!

Radin continued his goal streak to four games and helped extend Roanoke's win streak to four games as well. The Dawgs winger scored in Roanoke's 3-2 win over Knoxville on Thursday night. The New York native tallied a crucial go-ahead goal to swing the momentum of Friday night's game with eight seconds to go in the first period in Roanoke's 6-2 thumping of Fayetteville. Last Saturday night, he smashed home a rebound for an overtime power play goal to give the Dawgs the additional point in their 3-2 win over their rivals, the Marksmen.

Radin now has five goals, one assist, and a plus-five plus/minus in just nine games this year, persevering through being cut from the roster twice in the month of November to come up with a massive weekend of production for Roanoke!

