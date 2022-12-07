Kanda Joins Bobcats Via Trade

The defensive core of the Vermilion County Bobcats just got a big boost yesterday as the team acquired Roy Kanda from the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

At 5'11 and 181 pounds, Kanda played seven games and picking up two assists for the season, both against the Bobcats. He played most of his career in Japan and a few years for S-Kiekko in Finland. In conjunction with the trade, the Bobcats have put Brendan Murphy on the 21-Day IR.

The Bobcats travel to Evansville to take on the Thunderbolts this Saturday night at 7 PM. You can watch all the action live on hockeytv.com and listen online live by going to the homepage of this website and clicking on the play button thru mixlr.com.

