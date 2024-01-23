Dickey-Stephens Park to Host #theGAC 2024 Baseball Championships

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced that Dickey-Stephens Park, in North Little Rock, Arkansas, will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the 2024 GAC Baseball Championships.

Dickey-Stephens Park opened in 2007 and serves as the home venue for the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The event represents the first GAC Championship ever contested inside the Little Rock metropolitan area.

"The Arkansas Travelers are thrilled to host the GAC Baseball Championships at Dickey-Stephens Park," said Travelers General Manager Sophie Ozier. "With the passion of baseball fans in our area and six of the 12 member GAC schools located in the state of Arkansas, we feel we are an ideal location for the tournament and look forward to welcoming the teams, staffs, fans and alums to our ballpark this May."

The 2024 Championships begin on Friday, May 3 with the top four seeds hosting best-of-3 series. The four advancing teams head to Dickey-Stephens Park for a four-team double-elimination tournament, starting on Thursday, May 9. Tickets for games contested at Dickey-Stephens Park will be available for purchase at a to-be-announced date.

Dickey-Stephens Park has a Clear Bag Policy and is a cashless facility. For more info, please visit travs.com/knowbeofreyougo.

2024 GAC Baseball Championships Schedule

Friday-Saturday, May 3-4 (Games Played on Campus at Higher Seed)

Best 2-of-3 Series

Series 1: No. 8 at No. 1

Series 2: No. 5 at No. 4

Series 3: No. 6 at No. 3

Series 4: No. 7 at No. 2

Thursday, May 9 (Games Played at Dickey-Stephens Park)

Game 1: 1:00 p.m. - Series 1 Winner vs. Series 2 Winner

Game 2: 5:00 p.m. - Series 3 Winner vs. Series 4 Winner

Friday, May 10 (Games Played at Dickey-Stephens Park)

Game 3: 11:00 a.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: 3:00 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: 7:00 p.m. - Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Saturday, May 11 (Game[s] Played at Dickey-Stephens Park)

Game 6: Noon - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Second Championship Game

More information about the Great American Conference can be found at greatamericanconference.com.

