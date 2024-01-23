Adrian Beltre to be Inducted into the Hall of Fame

Adrian Beltre with the San Antonio Missions

SAN ANTONIO - Adrian Beltre will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 induction class. This was announced Tuesday night on MLB Network. Beltre played for the San Antonio Missions during the 1998 season prior to making his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers that same year.

The Dominican Republic native played in 64 games for the Missions and batted .321 with 13 homers at the age of 19. He joined the Dodgers that summer and made his MLB debut on June 24th.

Beltre will be the 10th former Missions player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame joining Mike Piazza, Pedro Martinez, Ron Santo, Willard Brown, Dennis Eckersley, Joe Morgan, Brooks Robinson, Billy Williams and Ross Youngs.

He played 21 seasons from 1998 - 2018 with the Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. Along the way, he was named to four All-Star Teams and won five Gold Glove Awards. Beltre finished his career with 477 total home runs, 3,166 hits (18th most all-time) and a career batting average of .286.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Class, which also includes Jim Leyland, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton, will officially be inducted July 21st in Cooperstown.

