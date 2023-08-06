Diaz, Campos Lead Rancho to Win in Fresno

Fresno, CA - The Quakes avoided their first six-game series sweep on Sunday evening in Fresno, as they led from start to finish in a 7-2 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park.

Wilman Diaz enjoyed another monster day, as he smashed two home runs in his first two at-bats, helping the Quakes end their season-worst five-game skid.

Chris Campos dominated on the hill over four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six in a no-decision.

Diaz and Luis Rodriguez each finished with three hits and two RBIs to lead Rancho's 12-hit attack.

Diaz, who hit four homer in the six-game series, now has five round-trippers on the year.

Fresno starter Jake Madden (2-7) allowed four runs over two innings in his Fresno debut.

Reynaldo Yean (1-1), who struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh, was credited with the win.

The Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 8 for another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Gabe Emmett (5-5) of the Quakes takes on Joel Hurtado in the opener of the six-game set on Tuesday at 6:30pm.

