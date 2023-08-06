Red-Hot Grizzlies Rumble Past Quakes 10-5 Thanks to Four Seismic Homers

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (63-38, 27-8) vanquished the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (54-47, 15-20) 10-5 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 27-8 in the second half, 30-9 in their last 39 games and 40-12 in their last 52 contests. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fifth straight win against the Quakes and will look for their first 2023 series sweep tomorrow. Fresno is now 26-12 against the California League South Division (18-5 at home) and have won five consecutive contests to open August.

The Grizzlies offense recorded 10 runs on 12 hits with a team season-high seven of them landing for extra-bases (all different players). Fresno improved to 38-6 when collecting 10 or more hits, 38-15 when blasting a bomb and 41-7 when scoring first. The Grizzlies brought 10 batters to the dish in the second, plating six runs on seven hits. Fresno added two runs in both the third and fifth innings. Eight of the nine Grizzlies batters provided a hit and four of the starters relished a home run. Skyler Messinger swatted a solo shot to leadoff the second, his 14th longball of the year. In the third, Parker Kelly mashed a two-run tater to deep left-center field, his third wallop of the season. Jesus Bugarin and EJ Andrews Jr. demolished solo clouts in the fifth, both yielding their ninth round trippers of 2023. Luis Mendez, Andy Perez and Daniel Amaral laced doubles with the latter notching two hits. Bugarin raced home a career-high three times and Andrews Jr. mustered two runs. Kelly logged a career-high three RBI and Jean Perez plated a pair of runs on a single in the second.

Thanks to the offensive outpouring, the Grizzlies pitching staff cruised through the evening. Southpaw Albert Pacheco (5-1) received the decision after five and two-thirds frames of three-run ball. Pacheco allowed five hits and four walks while striking out a season-high eight. Over five contests, the Grizzlies rotation has tossed 27.2 innings, giving up four runs, on 14 hits and eight walks while fanning 43 batters (1.30 ERA). A trio of relievers followed Pacheco with strong performances, especially Javier Ramos, who punched out three batters in two frames of work. Overall, Fresno pitching has struck out a combined 69 batters in the current series.

The Quakes lineup tallied five runs on 10 hits with four of them concluding in extra-bases. Wilman Diaz highlighted the offense with four hits, ending his night a double shy of the cycle. Diaz has homered in back-to-back games and has nine hits over his last three contests. Luis Rodriguez spanked a late eighth inning homer, his third dinger of the year. Rancho Cucamonga righty Jared Karros (2-3) suffered the setback after three rough innings. The clubs wrap up the series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Parker Kelly (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (2-4, HR, RBI, 3 R)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- DH Skyler Messinger (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- SS Wilman Diaz (4-5, HR, 3B, RBI, 2 R)

- LF Luis Rodriguez (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- CF Jose Izarra (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Sunday August 6 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

(Home) Rancho Cucamonga RHP Chris Campos (5-5, 5.91) vs. Fresno RHP Jake Madden (2-6, 5.46; Fresno Debut) 5:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Seven of the nine Grizzlies batters recorded at least one RBI and at least one run.

Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 10 bases this season, one in 10 different games. Fresno is 10-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base with all 10 games ending within five runs. Four of those 10 games have ended with one-run Fresno wins.

