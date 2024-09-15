Detroit City FC Picks up Statement Win over New Mexico United

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez celebrates

DETROIT - Detroit City FC picks up a crucial three points in the Push for the Playoffs, as Maxi Rodriguez converted a penalty in the 20th minute to give Le Rouge a 1-0 victory over New Mexico United.

Coming into this match off the 0-0 draw at El Paso Locomotive FC last Saturday, Danny Dichio made only one change to the starting XI. Maxi Rodriguez rejoined the starting lineup, replacing Rhys Williams in the midfield.

Detroit struggled throughout the first 15 minutes of this match. New Mexico dominated possession but could not convert it into any major scoring opportunities. Carlos Saldaña made his first huge save of the day in the 13th minute. As New Mexico brought three attackers into the box, Saldaña came out in front of the ball to break up the attack.

On the counterattack in the 19th minute, Laurent Kissiedou entered the box and took a shot from the top corner. The shot went off the hand of New Mexico defender Anthony Herbert, and the referee awarded the penalty. Maxi Rodriguez stepped up to the spot and calmly converted the penalty, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead early.

The goal for Rodriguez was his first since June 29th, a 4-0 win against Miami FC.

After the converted penalty, Le Rouge began to control the match, not letting New Mexico get anything going in the attacking third. Detroit would take this tempo into the half, as it was the first time DCFC would go into the half with a lead since they went into the half with a 1-0 lead on August 16th against Birmingham Legion FC.

Detroit started the second half on defense. Similar to the first half, New Mexico controlled possession and did not let Detroit get any possession on their half of the field. At points, all eleven of Detroit's players were in the defensive half for minutes on end.

In the 58th minute, a brilliant cross from New Mexico saw a shot taken from the top of the box, and Saldaña made a tremendous diving save at the near post, keeping this game at 1-0.

Detroit City would make their first substitution of the night in the 61st minute as Rhys Williams entered the match for Laurent Kissiedou.

Le Rouge would get close to doubling their lead in the 64th minute as Ben Morris went on the counter-attack, beating both New Mexico defenders chasing him, took a shot from outside the box, but that shot forced the New Mexico keeper into a leaping save.

Carlos Saldaña shut the door once again to a New Mexico shot from close range in the 68th minute, keeping Detroit in the driver's seat to claim the three points.

Detroit's second substitution of the night came in the 81st minute when Ryan Williams entered the match for Maxi Rodriguez.

Two more changes for Le Rouge came in the 88th minute as Ben Morris and Connor Rutz exited, and Jeciel Cedeño and Matt Sheldon entered for the final minutes.

Matt Sheldon would pick up the only yellow card shown to a player in this match in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Detroit City picked up three crucial points and claimed their first home victory since their 2-0 victory over Charleston Battery in June. The three points keep Le Rouge in control of their playoff destiny, as they still sit two points ahead of fifth-place Indy Eleven.

Saturday's match was Michael Bryant's 100th appearance for the club, as he became the fifth-ever City Centurion, joining Nate Steinwascher, Connor Rutz, Maxi Rodriguez, and Stephen Carroll.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium next Sunday to face off against top-of-the-table Louisville City FC in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN 2. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

Detroit City Starters: Carlos Saldaña, Alex Villanueva, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Stephen Carroll, Michael Bryant, James Murphy, Abdoulaye Diop, Maxi Rodriguez (81'), Laurent Kissiedou (61'), Connor Rutz (88'), Ben Morris (88')

Detroit City Substitutes: Nate Steinwascher, Rhys Williams (61'), Ryan Williams (81'), Victor Bezerra, Matt Sheldon (88'), Daniel Espeleta, Jeciel Cedeño (88')

