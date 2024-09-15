Leo Fernandes Lifts Rowdies to Late Win Over Pittsburgh

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies found a late winner from longtime midfielder Leo Fernandes on Saturday night against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tampa Bay trailed in the match after conceding just before halftime but found a way back to victory through goals from Manuel Arteaga and Fernandes to secure a 2-1 result and snap Pittsburgh's 10-match unbeaten streak.

"I've played against [Pittsburgh] for a lot of years and it's always an organized team and if we go down a goal, you know it'll be a battle," said Fernandes. "You know it'll be tough. For us, it's just about staying positive. We knew the chances were going to come and luckily we put them in the back of the net."

The Rowdies held the bulk of possession through the first 45 minutes but still found themselves down at the break. In the 43rd minute, the visitors quickly moved the ball up the field before it eventually rolled into the path of Jackson Walti. With time to line up a shot, Walti launched a low strike from 20 yards out into the bottom left corner.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Rowdies gradually began to take a foothold in the match. They were finally rewarded for their effort in the 71st minute, when forward Cal Jennings penetrated down the right edge of the box before cutting a pass back for Arteaga. With just one touch, the crafty striker backheeled the ball toward goal and past keeper Eric Dick. The tally was Arteaga's team-leading 15th goal of the season.

"When you're off the back of a couple tough games where some guys don't score goals, the confidence does go a wee bit," said Neilson. "You need to keep the belief. I think just getting that [first] goal, and the manner of the goal from our two strikers, with Cal [Jennings] getting the cut back and Manuel [Arteaga] with the finish, that really brought that energy back to the team.

Once back level terms, Tampa Bay continued to pressure Pittsburgh in the final third. That pressure eventually paid off in the first minute of added time. Fernandes, who entered off of the bench at the start of the second half, received a pass from 17-year-old striker Endri Mustali outside of the box. Fernandes blasted a shot toward goal that was blocked, but the rebound fell favorably for him to get off a second chance in the box. This time, Fernande's attempt ricocheted off of a defender and into the back of the net.

The goal was Fernandes' second in the last three matches, a definite highlight from an otherwise rough week for the club.

"These last three games have been a real confidence booster for myself," said Fernadnes. "I'm just happy we won, that's what's most important. We're going through a tough stretch so it's good to get the three points."

Next up, the Rowdies head to the Palmetto State for a matchup with second-place Charleston Battery on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 pm. ET.

Scoring Summary

PIT - Walti (Jacquesson), 42'

TBR - Arteaga (Jennings, 71'

TBR - Fernandes, 90+1'

Caution Summary

TBR - Munjoma, Yellow Card, 45+2'

TBR - Bodily, Yellow Card, 53'

TBR - Bubb, Yellow Card, 56'

PIT - Kizza, Yellow Card, 67'

TBR - Fernandes, Yellow Card, 76'

Lineups

Rowdies: Farr, Bubb (Worth, 62'), Kleemann, Doherty, Munjoma, Bender (Fernandes, 46'), Hilton, Perez (Rivera, 62'), Bodily, Jennings, Arteaga (Mustali, 84')

Rowdies Bench: Breno, Guillen, DeJesus, Worth, Fernandes, Rivera, Ortiz, Mustali

Pittsburgh: Dick, Osumanu, Suber, Biasi, Blackstock, Walti, Griffin, Etou (Sample, 72'), Jacquesson (Johnson, 72'), Kizza (Forbes, 84'), Mertz (Diene, 90')

Pittsburgh Bench: Randolph, Rovira, Hogan, Sample, Forbes, Diene, Johnson

