Republic FC Blanks Phoenix Rising FC, 2-0

September 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC bested Phoenix Rising FC 2-0 on Saturday night in front of the club's second straight sellout crowd. Jack Gurr led the charge with two assists, as Sebastian Herrera and Kieran Phillips both found the back of the net in the club's third consecutive home win. Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello recorded three saves to secure his 50th career clean sheet - his 12th in 2024.

Sacramento continues to hold onto the second seed in the Western Conference with eight regular season games remaining. The Indomitable Club has two matchups remaining against conference leaders New Mexico.

Republic FC put the pressure on early and ended Rising FC's four-game shutout streak in the eighth minute. Russell Cicerone forced the defense to converge as he carried the ball in the 18-yard box, giving space for Jack Gurr to open up on the right flank. Gurr sent a cross to the back post. Sebastian Herrera crashed the goal and put the opening score on the board with his head. It was the second league goal for Herrera - his first start since June 15.

It was another strong first half from Republic FC's backline, holding the opponent scoreless with no shots on target through the first 45 minutes - the second time in as many weeks.

Phoenix started the second half with an early chance. Jearl Margaritha found space on the left flank and sent a right-footed shot toward goal, but hit the crossbar. The visitors kept the pressure up and would have another chance in the 64th minute. Tomas Angel broke through the line and wound up for a shot, but Chibi Ukaegbu's slide was enough to send the ball out for a corner.

The Indomitable Club doubled the lead with a goal from Kieran Phillips, who scored his eighth goal of the season just 65 seconds after stepping on the pitch as a substitute. The assist came from Gurr, who now leads the squad with seven assists. The pair marks the second two-assist game of the season for Gurr.

Republic FC has held opponents scoreless in three straight home matches. Tonight's clean sheet is the 13th for the club this year and Danny Vitiello's 50th career shutout. The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year has earned 12 this season, tying his single-season career high. He finished the night with three saves, including a Save of the Week-worthy stop in the 88th minute. Pape Mar Boye was on the far post to receive a cross and headed the ball on target, but an all-out diving effort from Vitiello kept the ball out of the back of the net.

The squad's busy week continues with a midweek road match against conference leader New Mexico United. The two clubs have been at the top of the table for nine consecutive weeks and will finally meet head-to-head for the first time on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Isotopes Park is at 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Jack Gurr recorded his second two-assist game of the year. He now leads the team with seven assists.

Danny Vitiello recorded his 50th career shutout across all competitions. He has earned 12 clean sheets this season, tying his single-season career high (set in 2023)

Harvey Neville made his home debut and created two chances

Sacramento Republic FC 2 -0 Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

September 14, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Jack Gurr) 8', Kieran Phillips (Jack Gurr 68'); PHX - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (caution) 25', Luis Felipe (caution) 27', Aldair Sanchez (caution) 73', Danny Vitiello (caution) 78;; PHX - Laurence Wyke (caution) 25', Alejandro Fuenmayor (caution) 50', Jorge Hernandez (caution) 77', Dariusz Formella (caution) 90', Mohamed Traore (caution) 90'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Chibi Ukaegbu (Conor Donovajn 66'), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr (Damia Viader 83'), Aldair Sanchez, Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Blake Willey 90'), Russell Cicerone (Harvey Neville 66'), Sebastian Herrera (Kieran Phillips 66')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rafael Jauregui, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 2

Charleston Battery: Rocco Rios Novo, Papa Mar Boye, Laurence Wyke (Mohamed Traore 71'), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Edgardo Rito (Darius Johnson 59'), Giulio Doratiotto (Remi Cabral 59'), Jose Hernandez, Renzo Zambrano (C), Emil Cuello (Gabi Torres 71'), Jearl Margaritha, Tomas Angel (Dariusz Formella 79')

Unused Substitutes: Patrick Rakovsky, JP Scearce

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 2

