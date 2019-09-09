Determined Acker Joins Marksmen

September 9, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Travis Acker joins Marksmen!

The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Travis Acker for the 2019-2020 season!

The right-handed 6'0, 200lb forward was a staple at Lebanon Valley College scoring 71 points in 87 total games for the Dutchmen!

Acker brings a skillful and powerful right hand shot to a Marksmen offense that is looking even better than ever.

Head coach Jesse Kallechy said about the signing:

"We're excited to add Travis, he's a big guy with a great skill set. He has an amazing work ethic and is able to work through adversity. Corey and I are excited to see him fight for a spot with the Marksmen."

Welcome to the Marksmen, Travis!

