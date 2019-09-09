Jeff Jones Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that winger Jeff Jones has signed an agreement to return to Roanoke for training camp in October. It will be his fifth professional season.

In 56 games with the Dawgs in 2018-19, Jones matched a franchise record with 22 goals. He was one of only three skaters who appeared in every game and added 13 assists to his goal total to finish with 35 points, the fourth-highest total on the team.

"Jones is a pro through and through," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "He buys into the team concept and shows up every day ready to work with no excuses."

Jones has appeared in 116 games in the SPHL and has also played professionally in the ECHL and in France. During his SPHL career he has 47 goals and 38 assists.

"Having Jeff in our lineup gives me a constant example of the work ethic and team buy-in we need from top to bottom," said Bremner. "Add all of this to the fact that he is a consistent point producer and that makes him an invaluable part of our success the season."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

