Deserts Dogs And Warriors Battle On Valentine's Day

February 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Desert Dogs (2-6) are set to host their Canadian rivals, the Vancouver Warriors (4-5), into Lee's Family Forum for a heated Week 12 showdown on the turf of PENTA Field. This Valentine's Day clash promises to be anything but sweet as both teams battle for their first and only meeting of the season. The stage is set for a high-intensity duel, with the action set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PST on Feb. 14.

Las Vegas and Vancouver are no strangers, having faced off five times in franchise history before their Friday matchup. The Warriors have dominated the all-time series, winning four of the five games. In their last meeting on March 30, 2024, the Warriors capitalized on special teams, scoring three power-play and three shorthanded goals en route to a 12-9 victory. The Desert Dogs' lone win occurred two years ago, on Jan. 20, 2023, in a 15-14 thriller.

LAST GAME NOTES:

The Desert Dogs are coming off a bye following a tough 16-14 loss to the Georgia Swarm (5-4) on February 1, 2025. Las Vegas struggled defensively, allowing their opponent to go on both a five-goal and a three-goal scoring streak during the game. Additionally, the Swarm dominated along the boards, recovering 76 loose balls- 28 more than the Dogs were able to pull in.

The offense stepped up for the Pack in the contest with Jackson Webster, Casey Jackson and Jack Hannah all recording hat tricks. Hannah's eight-point night led the field on both sides, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with the Swarm's high-intensity scoring. Jackson and Hannah both reached the 100-assist mark in their careers. The Dogs battled hard all game long yet came up short to lose their sixth of the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Vancouver Warriors sit ninth in the league with a rollercoaster of a season but maintain a positive goal differential at plus-three. In this 2024-25 campaign, the Warriors have seen a three-game winning streak and have also endured two separate two-game losing. In their most recent game on Feb. 7, Vancouver fell to their Canadian neighbor, the Calgary Roughnecks, 15-12.

Keegan Bal (19G, 27A) and Adam Charalambides (14G, 26A) are key offensive weapons that Vancouver relies on for timely goals and offensive pushes. Bal ranks 16th in the league in points with 46. Goalie Aden Walsh has started every game for the Warriors and holds a save percentage of 79%- higher than the NLL league average. Three of their losses this season have been by just one goal. This is a tough team to score against and to stop offensively.

MOVES & MILESTONES:

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tommy Burke to a one-year deal.

Casey Jackson - 4 goals away from 150 NLL career goals

Jonathan Donville - 3 assists away from 150 NLL career assists

David Brock - 3 loose ball recoveries to record 800 in his NLL career

Jack Hannah - 17 points from 200 career points in the NLL

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 43 points (20G, 23A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 36 points (8G, 28A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 26 points (14G, 12A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 22 points (9G, 13A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 19 points (10G, 9A)

We're turning back the clock for our second Annual Rock the Box 80's Night on Feb. 14 at 7:30pm PST. There will be Desert Dogs action and The Spazmatics performing LIVE! Plus, the first 2500 fans through the doors will get a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Bobblehead! Don't miss out it's going to be totally rad!

