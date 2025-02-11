Player Transactions

Sports stats



National Lacrosse League

Player Transactions

February 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jacob Ruest from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tommy Burke to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Tommy Burke on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from February 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central