Player Transactions
February 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jacob Ruest from the Active Roster.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tommy Burke to the Practice Player List.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Tommy Burke on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
