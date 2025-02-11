NLL Announces New Weekly Podcast

February 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







Philadelphia, PA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the launch of a new weekly podcast, NLL Box Out with Maki & Coop, set to debut on February 11. Hosted by Maki Jenner, reporter for the Halifax Thunderbirds, and Cooper Perkins, the play- by-play voice of the San Diego Seals, the show will provide fans with in-depth coverage, player interviews, game breakdowns, and weekend previews.

"With the launch of NLL Box Out with Maki & Cooper, we're excited to offer fans more regular, engaging content that covers every angle of the sport." said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "Maki and Cooper bring a wealth of knowledge, passion, and energy to every episode, providing insightful commentary and behind-the-scenes stories that deepen the connection between our League and its dedicated fanbase."

Each week, NLL Box Out with Maki & Coop will publish two episodes --one on Tuesdays featuring the previous week's action and another on Fridays. In addition to full episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, fans can catch shorter clips and highlights across Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok. The show each week will be distributed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & YouTube. More than just a podcast, The Box Out with Maki & Coop is the NLL's new show and your weekly lacrosse lifeline --keeping fans informed, engaged, and part of the conversation shaping the NLL season.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cooper for NLL Box Out this season," said Maki Jenner. "I know we are looking forward to bringing a fresh perspective for all fans."

"NLL Box Out will be the perfect platform for blending the most compelling aspects of professional lacrosse with the whimsically unique and diverse personalities of the people involved," said Cooper Perkins.

Offering fans a new way to engage with the NLL, the podcast is the latest way in which the League has made content more accessible to fans. In November, the NLL announced the launch of NLL+, a free, direct-to-consumer streaming service that provides subscribers with access to live games, replays, and exclusive content.

About the Hosts

Cooper Perkins and Maki Jenner are NLL broadcasters on TSN, ESPN, and NLL+. Cooper is the play-by- play voice of the San Diego Seals' home games. Maki Jenner is a reporter and analyst for Halifax Thunderbird home games and for select games on NLL Friday Night on TSN.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 11, 2025

NLL Announces New Weekly Podcast - NLL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.