Desert Dogs Travel to the East Coast for Game Against the FireWolves

December 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-4) will leave 2024 in the past and look for success in the new year. The Dogs sit last in the NLL, but they still have 14 games remaining to climb the standings, including a game that will take them to New York where they face the Albany FireWolves (1-3) this Saturday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. PST, at MVP Arena.

These teams have met only three times in NLL history, with the Desert Dogs holding the edge with two victories. In their most recent matchup on Feb. 3, 2024, Las Vegas secured a solid 9 - 6 win.

Adding another layer of significance to the matchup, Desert Dogs' Head Coach and General Manager Shawn Williams will coach against his son, Dyson Williams, a rookie standout forward for Albany. In just four games, Dyson is already the fourth-highest point scorer on Albany with four goals and seven assists. Four of his points came on the powerplay. He is a true offensive threat, just like his father when he played in the league.

This game also marks the first of five matchups in the Tucker Out Lymphoma Cup.

LAST GAME NOTES:

Las Vegas once again struggled, tallying their fourth straight loss this season, losing to the Philadelphia Wings 15 - 9 on Dec. 20. Despite the challenges, there are promising signs for the team's future, particularly from their younger players. Jack Hannah continues to impress, contributing 11 goals and 7 assists this season and currently ranking ninth in goals scored across the league. Casey Jackson (7 G, 8 A) and rookie Adam Poitras (4 G, 4 A) have also been key contributors, with all three players scoring in the matchup against the Wings. Additionally, team captain Connor Kirst netted his first goal of the season and earned the title of Player of the Game.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Albany FireWolves have faced a challenging start to their 2024-25 season, losing three of their first four games. Their sole victory was back on Dec. 7, when they dominated the Toronto Rock with a 15 - 4 win.

Forwards Alex Simmons (7G, 13A), Tye Kurtz (6G, 9A) and Ethan Walker (7G, 7A) are the top scorers for the FireWolves. The Desert Dogs need to be on high alert when these players are on the field because they can easily produce scoring chances. However, in their most recent matchup on Dec. 28, the FireWolves suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Halifax Thunderbirds. Despite holding a six-goal lead in the third quarter, Albany let up a 10-goal scoring run to ultimately lose 13 - 9. They will be looking for a strong rebound game after their disappointing loss.

MOVES & MILESTONES:

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Geddie on Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Kyle Killen - 2 assists away from 100 NLL Career Assists

Casey Jackson - 4 assists from 100 NLL Career Assists

Dan Taylor - 10 goals away from 100 NLL Goals

Jonathan Donville - 13 points away from 200 NLL points

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 18 points (11G, 7A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 18 points (1G, 17A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 15 points (7G, 8A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 8 points (4G, 4A)

You can catch the game on ESPN+, NLL+ and SSSEN on Saturday, January 4 at 4 p.m. PST.

