Albany FireWolves Sign Callum Crawford to a One-Year Contract

December 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have agreed to a one-year contract with forward Callum Crawford, pending league approval.

Crawford ranks 9th all-time in National Lacrosse League (NLL) history with 497 goals, 6th in assists with 795, and 8th in points with 1,292. During the 2023-2024 season, he recorded 94 points (42g, 52a) with the Panther City Lacrosse Club. Crawford has played 1 game during the 2024-2025 season with the Philadelphia Wings and recorded 5 points (1g, 4a) before being released. The Ottawa, ON native will make an immediate impact for the FireWolves as they find their footing early on this season.

"Callum gives us a veteran presence and brings a high-end skill set to our offense," said Glenn Clark, General Manager and Head Coach of the Albany FireWolves. "Our offensive group had a lot of success last year, but they are still growing and learning the league. Callum will help them navigate the NLL, while they grow their game."

Crawford will see his first action with the FireWolves this Saturday, January 4 at MVP Arena at 7 pm against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Tucker Out Lymphoma & Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care.

