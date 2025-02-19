Desert Dogs travel to Colorado for their second meeting of the season against the Mammoth

LAS VEGAS - The Desert Dogs (2-8) have reached the halfway point of the 2024-25 season, and they will need to win out to make the playoffs. Their quest begins with a trip to Colorado for a matchup against the fourth-place Mammoth (6-4) on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. inside Ball Arena.

Las Vegas and Colorado previously faced off on Dec. 6, 2024, when the Mammoth secured a 15-9 victory in the Desert Dogs' home opener. A seven-goal scoring streak between the second and third quarters was the key to the Mammoth's win. Since that game, the Mammoth have alternated wins and losses, going 4-4, while the Desert Dogs have struggled with a 2-6 record.

LAST GAME NOTES:

In Week 12, the Desert Dogs suffered their third consecutive loss, falling 21-8 to the Calgary Roughnecks in one of the worst defeats in franchise history. Goalie Justin Geddie was replaced by Landon Kells, but Kells also struggled, leading to Geddie returning to the net. The game took place on the same weekend as another matchup, and the team was unable to rest properly from their previous game just days earlier.

Despite the tough loss, Jack Hannah (4G) and Casey Jackson (2G, 3A) had strong offensive performances. This is a game the Pack will need to shake off and move forward from.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The Mammoth's season has been up and down but mostly positive, as they remain in contention near the top of the league, fighting for a playoff spot. Their last game in Week 11 was a nail-biter, as they edged out the Georgia Swarm 13-12, scoring the game-winning goal with just 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Colorado is chasing a championship after their finals loss in 2023, following their 2022 championship title.

Ryan Lee and Connor Kelly have showcased incredible chemistry this season, each surpassing 50 points so far. Kelly leads the team with 26 goals, which is also tied for third-most in the NLL, while Lee has a team-high 38 assists, ranking in the league's top 10. A major weakness for the Desert Dogs this season has been defending top offensive threats, and if they allow Lee and Kelly to build momentum early, the game could be out of reach by halftime.

MOVES & MILESTONES:

The Desert Dogs have signed defenseman Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a one-year deal.

Casey Jackson - 1 goal from 150 NLL goals in his career

Jack Hannah - 7 points away from 200 career points

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 53 points (25G, 28A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 42 points (10G, 32A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 32 points (17G, 15A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 26 points (12G, 14A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 23 points (11G, 12A)

The Desert Dogs can be found on ESPN+, NLL+, and SSSEN (over the air channel 5.2, Cox 125) when they face off against the Colorado Mammoth at 6 p.m. PST on Feb. 21!

