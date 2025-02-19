Warriors Rely on Leadership, Defence, and Balanced Attack

February 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The NLL season is just over the halfway point and the Warriors have gotten to their 5-5 record by committee, led by their veterans and the growth of their younger players.

Warriors' General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky's mantra is "play where your feet are" which will continue to be one of the team's guiding principles as they knock off their last eight games with a one-by-one approach.

"We've made a commitment to focus strictly on the game in front of us,"

Malawsky said. "We'll just be prepared week-to-week, and I think that's our key to success."

Keeping everything week-to-week, and shift by shift keeps everything in perspective.

Following the Warriors' 12-8 win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in Week 12, Malawsky pointed to the calmness on the bench throughout the game to help the group focus on the next play in a tight game.

Veteran leadership has been important for their team and will continue to be a key component of what the team is trying to achieve. The coaching staff lays out the game plan, adjusts, and works with the players, but Malawsky said having veteran voices in the locker room and on the bench makes a significant difference.

"I think they can really help us calm the bench and help identify the key moments in the game," Malawsky said. "Our veterans have really stepped up in key moments of the game and our young guys have followed."

Vancouver's defensive group has given them a chance to win every game with their relentless effort and physicality. The Warriors have been near the top of the standings for goals against average per game, currently in second place with a 9.70 GAA and goaltender Aden Walsh is also second in the standings with a 9.52 GAA and a .790 save percentage.

The defensive corps worked together to hold the Ottawa Black Bears to a franchise record (four goals) in Week 9, allowing just one goal at even strength. The Warriors' veteran defensive core will need to continue to be a reliable presence down the stretch.

Through 10 games, the defence has collected 703 loose balls and blocked 72 shots, including a game-high performance of 16 blocks against the Calgary Roughnecks in December. They have forced key turnovers, including 17 against the Roughnecks, which is a season-high and third place for game-highs around the league.

Tough defence has also fueled the Warriors' transition game, with Owen Grant leading the NLL with 10 goals and Reid Bowering in third spot with five goals. Grant has been a force this season on the back end and in transition, he is anticipating play at an elite level as a second-year player. In the first game of the season, he became the first NLL player to record at least three goals, three blocked shots, and one caused turnover in a game, also blocking four shots and collecting 11 loose balls. He's had multiple four-block games this season and is leading defencemen on the Warriors with 16 points, collecting 64 loose balls, blocking 18 shots and forcing 18 turnovers.

Alec Stathakis has had strong performances off the draw against some of the league's best. He has a 62% success rate from the circle, going 149 for 240 so far this season and has a gritty playstyle, picking up 71 loose balls.

The Warriors have had different players step up every night and Keegan Bal leads the charge with 55 points (21G, 34A). Adam Charalambides has tallied 46 points (16G, 30A) and Kevin Crowley has 31 points (13G, 18A).

Malawsky is keen on feeding the hot hand, and with such a selfless group there have been big performances by various players this season. Kevin Crowley had an eight-point night (5G, 3A) against the Roughnecks while Bal potted a sock trick against the Seals; Riley Loewen had a hat trick against Calgary at home, and Marcus Klarich had a breakout game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs with four goals and an assist.

With eight games remaining, the Warriors will look to build on their balanced attack and defensive grit. Staying focused on every practice and shift will be key to their success down the stretch.

