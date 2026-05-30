"DEREK GEBHARD, THEIR CAPTAIN!!!"

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Strikes from Stephen Annor Gyamfi, Derek Gebhard, and a first professional goal for Claudel N'goubou led Forward Madison FC to a 3-0 win over Corpus Christi FC at the club's league home opener at Breese Stevens Field, extending the visitors' winless start to the season to 10 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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