Denz Wins High-A Central Pitcher of the Week Award

August 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps left-handed starting pitcher Danny Denz has been named High-A Central's Pitcher of the Week for July 26-Aug. 1, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

Across two starts on the road last week against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate), Denz fired 9 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 10. On the heels of a five-inning start in the series opener on Tuesday, Denz twirled 4 2/3 no-hit innings in a 12-1 win in the series finale on Sunday.

"I just came in with a prepared plan to attack the hitters and compete with my stuff," Denz said. "I know my defense is going to make plays and I just wanted to attack the zone with all my pitches."

Denz, who signed with the San Diego Padres as a free agent in June of 2020, was a four-year pitcher at the University of Memphis. The 23-year-old grew up about 30 miles northwest of Chicago in Carpentersville, Illinois.

The lefty began this season on the injured list. After two appearances in the Arizona Complex League, Denz was added to the TinCaps active roster on July 9 and has logged a 2.20 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over his five starts with Fort Wayne.

Denz is the first TinCaps player to win a weekly award from Minor League Baseball this season. Previously, left-handed pitcher Ethan Elliott earned the High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month honor for May.

Denz and the TinCaps begin a six-game series in Midland, Michigan, on Tuesday against the East Division-leading Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

After that, the 'Caps return home for six games against the Chicago Cubs-affiliated South Bend Cubs starting on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Fans can purchase tickets for those games online, by phone (260-482-6400), and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 2, 2021

Denz Wins High-A Central Pitcher of the Week Award - Fort Wayne TinCaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.