Deluge Déjà Vu: Thursday's Game Rained Out

April 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Rain and wet field conditions have postponed Thursday's scheduled match-up between the Canadians and the Spokane Indians [Rockies] due to weather and field conditions, the second consecutive Thursday home game that has been washed out this year. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m. and game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage will be available across the RE/MAX Canadians Broadcast Network - Sportsnet 650 (alternate stream) and Bally Live (MiLB TV).

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for tonight's game can redeem their rainout vouchers online through their My C's Tickets accounts or through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability. The Chef Wasabi Collector Pin giveaway that was planned for this evening will now take place on Friday, May 10.

For more information, please contact the Box Office at 604-872-5232, stop by in person at The Nat or head online to CanadiansBaseball.com.

