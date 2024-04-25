Rent the Kelley Create Press Box Suite
April 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Enjoy all the excitement of an Everett AquaSox game from the Kelley Create Press Box Suite! Entertain friends, family, or co-workers at a game.
Your group of up to 12 people can sit back and enjoy the game while a dedicated waitstaff serves you, so you never have to miss a pitch or leave the best seats in the house...you don't even have to go look for Webbly as he will make a personal appearance in the suite!
Pricing:
Single-Game Suite (12 tickets): $600.00
Suites comes with 8 hamburgers, 8 hot dogs, potato salad, bottomless popcorn, 12 cookies, and 12 waters. Beer is also available at an additional cost!
To book your suite rental for the 2024 season, please call (425) 258-3673.
