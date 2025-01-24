Delmarva Shorebirds Field Staff Announced for 2025 Season

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, are thrilled to announce the coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 season of Shorebirds baseball. Returning to the Shorebirds in his second season as skipper is former Shorebirds infielder Collin Woody who is joined by Casey Day, Christian Poulsen, Luis Silverio, Casey Buckley, Griffin Pyott, and Will Reichel.

Collin Woody returns to Delmarva for his second season as skipper of the Shorebirds after being named the 18th Manager in Delmarva Shorebirds history in 2024. In 2024, the Shorebirds experienced a plethora of talent come through Perdue Stadium and under Woody's leadership, the Shorebirds saw a 7-game increase in win percentage in the second half vs. the first half of the season.

Woody first came to the Eastern Shore as a player in 2017 where he spent his second of four seasons in the Orioles farm system. During the 2017 campaign, Woody played third base for the Shorebirds appearing in 115 games, scoring 47 runs and collecting 36 extra base hits with 47 RBI.

Before taking over the reigns in Delmarva, Woody previously served the last two seasons as the FCL Orioles Fundamentals Coach in Sarasota, Florida (FL). Born in Tampa, FL, Woody was drafted in Round 38 of the 2016 Draft by the Orioles as a third basemen from UNC Greensboro.

Casey Day will make his debut as the Shorebirds Pitching Coach in 2025 after spending time as a Development Coach in the FCL. Prior to joining the Orioles, Day was an assistant coach at Kirkwood Community College, a Junior College program in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Before stepping into coaching, Day was a pitcher at the University of Iowa.

Christian Poulsen returns to the Shorebirds as the Hitting Coach in 2025 after spending last season with the Shorebirds in the same role. Prior to the Shorebirds, Poulsen spent the past 2 seasons with the O's as a Hitting Coach. Poulsen started out as a Biomechanical Hitting Intern with Elite Baseball Training in 2019 before landing with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020 as a Player Development Intern. Poulsen advanced to Assistant Coach in 2021 with the North Adams Steeplecats, before joining the O's as a Hitting Coach.

Luis Silverio joins the Shorebirds and Orioles organization in his first season as the Fundamentals Coach. Luis joins the Orioles coaching staff after a 4-year playing career with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015 - 2018. Silverio was drafted by Arizona in the 33rd Round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Eastern Florida State.

Casey Buckley joins the Shorebirds as the Development Coach after spending the last few seasons as a staff assistant and bullpen catcher. In his playing days, Buckley was a catcher at the University of Michigan where he was a team captain in his final two seasons.

Griffin Pyott returns as the Shorebirds Athletic Trainer after serving in the same capacity for the 2024 season with the Shorebirds. Prior to the Shorebirds, Pyott served as an Assistant Athletic Trainer for two seasons, one with the Norfolk Tides and the other with the Shorebirds in 2022. Before joining the Orioles, Pyott earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Marywood University where he played lacrosse and later earned his Masters at Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.

Will Reichel joins the Shorebirds coaching staff after serving in the Dominican Summer League last year. Reichel holds a Bachelor of Science from Pacific Lutheran University in Kinesiology & Exercise Science and a Masters of Science in Exercise Science from Springfield College.

"We are thrilled to welcome some new & familiar faces on the coaching staff to the Shorebirds this season with a great blend of familiarity for our fans in 2025," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "The Orioles have been an instrumental partner for our organization and we are looking forward to working with this coaching staff to make the 2025 season a success on and off the field."

Opening Day for the Shorebirds is Tuesday, April 8 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. For more information on the Shorebirds schedule, season tickets, and more please visit theshorebirds.com.

