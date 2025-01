Fireflies Will Host Annual Job Fair February 8

January 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair at Segra Park Saturday, February 8 from 10 am-2 pm. The team is looking to fill approximately 300 open positions for the 2025 baseball season.

"We truly love all of our seasonal and part-time workers who are a part of our Fireflies family and serve our guests so well at Segra Park," said President Brad Shank. "Our game day team is such an important part of providing our fans with a fantastic and memorable experience every time they come through the gates for a Fireflies game."

The Fireflies will be hiring positions in the following departments:

Ballpark Operations

Venue Safety

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Marketing

Merchandise

Fan Engagement

Specific openings in each department can be found on the application.

When applicants arrive to the job fair February 8, free parking will be available on any street parking around the ballpark. ADA parking and access is available on Boyce Street. After parking, please come to the door to the left of the main gates labeled "Team Offices and Club Level Entrance". Our job fair will be held on the club level on the third floor of Segra Park. Finally, please use the elevator to access the club level with your completed form in hand.

Those attending the job fair can print off this form and bring it with them to the job fair.

Those who cannot attend the job fair can fill out the form online here.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Thursday, April 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm. For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2023 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 24, 2025

Fireflies Will Host Annual Job Fair February 8 - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.