Delmarva Shorebirds Announce Coaching Staff for 2024 Season

The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, are thrilled to announce the coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season of Shorebirds baseball. Leading the Shorebirds in his first season as skipper is former Shorebirds infielder Collin Woody who is joined by Andy Sadoski, Christian Poulsen, Daniel Fajardo, Calvin Christiansen, Griffin Pyott, and Juan Sanchez.

Collin Woody returns to Delmarva, but this time as the skipper of the Shorebirds making him the 18th Manager in Delmarva Shorebirds history. Woody first came to the Eastern Shore as a player in 2017 where he spent his second of four seasons in the Orioles farm system. During the 2017 campaign, Woody played third base for the Shorebirds appearing in 115 games, scoring 47 runs and collecting 36 extra base hits with 47 RBI.

Before taking over the reigns in Delmarva, Woody previously served the last two seasons as the FCL Orioles Fundamentals Coach in Sarasota, Florida (FL). Born in Tampa, FL, Woody was drafted in Round 38 of the 2016 Draft by the Orioles as a third basemen from UNC Greensboro.

Playing in two seasons for the Spartans, Woody played in 109 games earning a .326 Batting Average with 91 runs scored, 108 RBI, and 56 extra base hits. Prior to UNC Greensboro, Woody played two seasons for the College of Central Florida after being an All-State selection coming out of Wharton High School.

Andy Sadoski will enter his first season as the Shorebirds Pitching Coach in 2024 after spending his last 2 seasons as an O's Pitching Coach in the Florida Complex League. Sadoski started his career with the O's in 2017, serving as a technology coordinator before moving into player development. From there, Sadoski would spend two seasons in the Dominican Summer League as a Pitching Coach for the Orioles before making the jump to the FCL.

Christian Poulsen will make his debut with the Shorebirds as the Hitting Coach in 2024 after spending the past 2 seasons with the O's as a Hitting Coach. Poulsen started out as a Biomechanical Hitting Intern with Elite Baseball Training in 2019 before landing with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020 as a Player Development Intern. Poulsen advanced to Assistant Coach in 2021 with the North Adams Steeplecats, before joining the O's as a Hitting Coach.

Daniel Fajardo will return to Delmarva in 2024 for his third season as the Shorebirds Fundamentals Coach. After playing eight seasons in the Orioles minor league system and parts of two with the Shorebirds, Fajardo made his professional coaching debut with the 'Birds in 2022 bringing a wealth of knowledge from his time as a catcher. A 2019 Shorebirds Mid-Season All-Star, Fajardo was a Shorebirds fan-favorite hitting for a career .251 average with 124 RBI and 106 Runs Scored.

Calvin Christiansen joins the Shorebirds as the Development Coach after two seasons as a Minor League Technology Coordinator. A 2019 graduate from the University of California, Davis, Christiansen earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Development.

Griffin Pyott will take over as the Shorebirds Athletic Trainer after serving as an Assistant Athletic Trainer each of the last two seasons. Pyott spent last season with the Norfolk Tides and returns to Delmarva after spending the 2022 season with Shorebirds. Before joining the Orioles, Pyott earned a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Marywood University where he played lacrosse and later earned his Masters at Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville.

Juan Sanchez returns to the Shorebirds for his second season as Strength & Conditioning Coach. Originally from Miramar, FL, Sanchez previously worked with the Detroit Tigers as their FCL Strength & Conditioning Coach in 2022 before joining the Orioles organization with the Shorebirds last season.

"We are thrilled to welcome some new & familiar faces on the coaching staff to the Shorebirds this season with a great blend of familiarity for our fans in 2024," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "The Orioles have been an instrumental partner for our organization and we are looking forward to working with this coaching staff to make the 2024 season a success on and off the field."

Opening Day for the Shorebirds is Tuesday, April 9 against the Salem Red Sox. For more information on the Shorebirds schedule, season tickets, and more please visit theshorebirds.com.

