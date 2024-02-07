Sign up for 2024 RiverDogs Summer Camps

February 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Registration is now open for the 2024 RiverDogs Summer Camps!

The RiverDogs will hold five baseball camps this summer featuring former professional baseball player, Chris Singleton, and three culinary camps featuring Executive Chef, Josh Shea.

Baseball camps will be held on Monday-Friday from 8am-12pm, and include stations in hitting, pitching, base running, speed and agility, warm-up and stretching, and fundamentals.

For baseball camp questions, contact Amanda at anajera@riverdogs.com

Culinary camps will run from 9am-2pm each day based out of the Segra Club. Camps will focus on teaching children how to prepare meals that would primarily be served in an upscale environment. Each camper will receive a RiverDogs apron for participating and awards will be presented at the end of each week to the top chef and top culinary team!

For culinary camp questions, contact Josh at jshea@riverdogs.com

> end â-ï¿½SPACER-15â-ï¿½

Charleston RiverDogs | 360 Fishburne St. | Charleston, S.C. 29403 | (843) 723-7241

Copyright © 2021 Minor League Baseball.

Minor League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are the property of Minor League Baseball. All Rights Reserved.information

Sent to on behalf of the Charleston RiverDogs

UNSUBSCRIBE PRIVACY POLICY CONTACT US

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.