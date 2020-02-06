Delaware Series Sees Atkins Grab Hustler Player of the Week

February 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





It was only a matter of time before Mitch Atkins, after being traded to the Danville Dashers via the Elmira Enforcers, saw his hard work break through and pay off for his new team.

Atkins was traded to Danville earlier on in the season, and was a factor in the offensive style of play from the jump. After tallying 45 points in 37 appearances last season for the Enforcers including 5 points in 6 playoff games, the Dashers jumped on the opportunity to bring him to the squad, where he has since averaged a point per game, with 21 points on the year in 21 games.

Since his debut for the team back on December 6th, Atkins has contributed four games where he tallied two or more points, and hit his best point tally so far in an incredible display of attacking power last Saturday against the Delaware Thunder in Danville.

Atkins was one of two Dashers to have a hat trick on the night, teaming up with fellow mid-season acquisition Tyler Quintos (and our last Hustler Player of the Week) for a combined 9 points on the night. Atkins contributed five of those points, tallying a hat trick and also assisting on two of Quintos' goals.

It was a tight race between the two, but Atkins ultimately won out in a narrow competition thanks to his effort on both ends of the ice, which created more than a fair share of offensive opportunities in a game where Danville tallied a whopping 53 shots on goal. Atkins was named the first star for his efforts on the night.

Atkins also played a vital part in the come-from-behind win over Delaware on Friday, wherein the Dashers scored four straight in the third period to win by a score of 4-2. He chipped in an assist on the Dashers' first goal of the night, before scoring the final goal, an empty-netter.

Atkins and the Dashers will be back in action again on Friday night, taking on his former team, the Elmira Enforcers, in Federal Prospects Hockey League action at the David S. Palmer Arena- the puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.